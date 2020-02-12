December 16, 1950 — February 6, 2020

Joseph Dallan Wiser, age 69, passed away at home on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, after courageously fighting cancer for three years. He was born Dec. 16, 1950, in Blackfoot, Idaho to Philip Smith Wiser and Marian Naomi Sudekum Wiser.

Dallan was raised in various Idaho towns, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Hurricane, Utah. After graduating from Hurricane High School, he served a mission to the Australia South Mission from 1969-1971 for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Upon returning, he earned an associate degree from Dixie College and then married his sweetheart, Gaye Lynne Gubler in the St. George Temple.

He earned his journeyman electrician’s license, eventually becoming a master electrician. Dallan was very mechanically inclined. He liked to tinker, could fix just about anything, and always had a project going. He loved to learn and could often be found reading or watching how-to material for his next project. He enjoyed gardening, his orchard, his tractor, being outdoors, prospecting for gold, sight-seeing and helping others.

Dallan is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Gaye Lynne; children: Jacinta (Bond) Weaver of Henderson, Nevada, Jeremiah (Alicia) Wiser of LaVerkin, Tyson (Mary-Carmen) Wiser of Raleigh, North Carolina, Terrilyn (Daniel) Greene of Cedar City, Alicia (David) Hall of John Day, Oregon, Christina Jessee of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Philip Wiser of LaVerkin. He is also survived by 26 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings: John (Marti) Wiser of St. George, Melanie (Karl) Wilson of LaVerkin, Kelle (Ron) Smith of Auburn, Washington, Gary (Kristi) Wiser of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Jerry (Helen) Wiser of Las Vegas, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Janell Gardner, Alison Briggs and Charlie Wiser.

The family is deeply grateful to Dixie Hospice and Monique Hansen for lovingly caring for Dallan.

Visitations will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, La Verkin West Chapel, 70 S. 300 West, La Verkin, Utah, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. and prior to services, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Funeral services will be Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the La Verkin West Chapel. Interment will take place in the La Verkin City Cemetery, La Verkin, Utah.

Arrangements under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com