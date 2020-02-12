Isabelle Margaret Palmer

February 2, 1928 — February 9, 2020

Isabelle Margaret (Peggy) Palmer, 92, died Feb. 9, 2020. The causes were incidence to age. She was able to pass in her own home, surrounded by many photos of her family, and her collection of pigs. She was very grateful for her daughter, Jan, and granddaughter, Jess, for working so hard to keep her in her home that she adored.

She was born Feb. 2, 1928, to Leslie Wilbanks, and Margaret Ingram Hislop. Preceded in death by her two brothers, Roy and Les. Peggy was raised in San Diego, California. There she met her future husband, Val Austin Palmer, who was serving in the U.S. Marine Corp. He preceded her in death. They were married May 8, 1950, in Yuma Arizona. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple in 1953.

She was the parent of three children, Rocky (Carolyn) Palmer, Blaine (Julie) Palmer, and Jan Horgan (Randy), 13 Grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren, with one great-great-grandchild on the way.

She lived in Syracuse, Utah for 20 years before moving to St. George, Utah. She spent 30 years as a nurse and supervisor for the Tanner Memorial Clinic in Layton, Utah. She was a very active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she specialized in the teaching, training and adoring the young children of the Syracuse 7th Ward, who in turn idolized her. Many of them, who are now adults still remember with great fondness and love, Sister Palmer’s stories and songs, which mesmerized them.

Funeral services will be held in St. George, Utah on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd.

Graveside services will be held in Syracuse, Utah on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Syracuse Cemetery, 1250 S. 1000 West, Syracuse, Utah

