Utah marks 150 years of women’s suffrage

Written by Fox13Now.com
February 12, 2020
A woman portraying Seraph Young speaks to students at the Utah State Capitol about suffrage, Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 12, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Fox13Now, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature honored trailblazing women who fought for equality and the right to vote.

Wednesday marked 150 years since Utah women first voted, ahead of the rest of the nation. The House and Senate unanimously passed House Joint Resolution 12, commemorating women’s suffrage in Utah.

“It’s exciting for Utah and it’s frustrating to me, personally, that this is not recognized nationally,” said Sen. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork.

One reason why? Utah’s history of polygamy.

Congress granted women in the territory the vote, Sen. Henderson said, expecting they would ban polygamy. Except they didn’t.

“Utah women weren’t voting the way Congress thought that they should,” she told reporters. “So they repealed that right to vote.”

Read the full story here:  Fox13Now.com

Written by REPORTER, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Fox 13 News broadcasts on KSTU-13 out of Salt Lake City with news and other content published on Fox13now.com. Fox13Now news reports are published with permission of Fox13Now.

Email: news@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGNews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!