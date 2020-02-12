TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational, entertaining or romantic. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | February 14 – February 16

Valentine’s Day 

Art                 

  • Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Capturing the Light | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
  • Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Roland Lee – Featured Artist | Admission: Free | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday, 1-3 p.m. | Card Class Friday | Admission: Various | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m., through Sunday, 5 p.m. | Art in Kayenta | Admission: Free | Location: Kayenta Art Village, 875 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m., through Monday, 10 a.m. | President’s Day Art Walk | Admission: Free | Location: Kayenta Art Village, 875 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m to noon | Valentine Papercutting | Admission: Free | Location: DUP McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 1 p.m. | Free Chalk Paint® Kitchen Cabinets Demo! | Admission: Free | Location: Reclaimed, St. George.

Education/enlightenment        

Entertainment                     

  • Friday, 9 a.m., through Sunday, 4 p.m. | Annual Presidents Weekend Race 2020 | Admission: Various | Location: Washington County Regional Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Children’s Wild West Jubilee | Admission: $5 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 4-6 p.m. | Movie: Arctic Dogs | Admission: Free | Location: Santa Clara Library – 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Pyromania | Admission: Various | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.

Family              

Foods/vendors/charity             

Music              

Nightlife/social               

  • Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Parent’s Night Out | Admission: Various | Location: Barefoot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Speed Dating | Admission: $25 | Location: Zion Brewery.
  • Sunday, 2-4 p.m. | Bowling Night | Admission: Free | Location: Sunset West Bowling Center, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.

Outdoor/active/sporting       

