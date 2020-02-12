TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational, entertaining or romantic. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video top of this listing.
Weekend events | February 14 – February 16
Valentine’s Day
- Friday, 9-11 a.m. | Annual Valentine’s Day Waffles and Cream | Admission: Free | Location: 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
- Friday, 1-10 p.m. | Valentine’s Day | Admission: Various | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Friday, 4-9 p.m. | Annual Sweetheart Buffet!!!!!! | Admission: Various | Location: Magleby’s Restaurant, 1450 Hilton Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 4-9 p.m. | Valentine’s Day 4-Course Dinner | Admission: $99 couple | Location: The Ledges of St. George, 1585 Ledges Parkway, St. George.
- Friday, 4-10 p.m. | Valentine’s Day Date Night | Admission: Various | Location: 235 N. 3840 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 5:30 p.m. | Valentine’s Dinner | Admission: Various | Location: Bloomington Country Club, 3174 S. Bloomington Drive, St. George.
- Friday 6-9 p.m. | Bistro D’Amour | Admission: $10 | Location: Hurricane Valley Baptist Church, 1565 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. | 4th Annual Valentines Dinner | Admission: Various | Location: Courtyard Cedar City, 1294 S. Interstate Drive, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Valentine’s Day Fun | Admission: Various | Location: 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6-11 p.m. | The Stage Door Valentine Gala | Admission: Various | Location: The Stage Door, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Valentine’s Day Glow Yoga | Admission: Various | Location: Zen Health and Wellness Spa, 296 S. State Street, Suite 101, LaVerkin.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Valentine’s Day with Art Cowles | Admission: No cover | Location: Cheesecake Culture, 245 N. Red Cliffs Drive, Suite 5, St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Affogato Valentine’s Dinner | Admission: $97 couple | Location: Affogato West, 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | 11th Annual Sweetheart Swing | Admission: $15 | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. to midnight | Country Love: A Valentine’s Date & Dance | Admission: Various | Location: Heart of Country Swing.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Valentines at the Fox Theatre | Admission: Various | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Date Night with Blake Mason Band | Admission: $25-40 | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Capturing the Light | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Roland Lee – Featured Artist | Admission: Free | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 1-3 p.m. | Card Class Friday | Admission: Various | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m., through Sunday, 5 p.m. | Art in Kayenta | Admission: Free | Location: Kayenta Art Village, 875 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 10 a.m., through Monday, 10 a.m. | President’s Day Art Walk | Admission: Free | Location: Kayenta Art Village, 875 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 10 a.m to noon | Valentine Papercutting | Admission: Free | Location: DUP McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 1 p.m. | Free Chalk Paint® Kitchen Cabinets Demo! | Admission: Free | Location: Reclaimed, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 9 a.m. | Insurance CE Class Mitigation Awareness | Admission: Free | Location: Servpro St. George, 1136 E. 200 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Adaptive Ops Academy | Admission: Various | Location: Adaptive Ops, 1031 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Detail Garage polishing course | Admission: $199 | Location: Detail Garage, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Hanna Calllister’s Master Class | Admission: $20 one dancer, $30 two dancers | Location: 293 UT-212, Washington.
- Saturday, 10 a.m., through Sunday 3 p.m. | Be(Love)d Workshop | Admission: Various | Location: Sedona, Arizona.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Intro to Normal Birth – Free Workshop for Parents | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane.
- Saturday, 5-7 p.m. | FREE QPR Gatekeeper Training for Suicide Prevention | Admission: Free | Location: Diamond Talent Productions, 1487 S. Silicon Way, St. George.
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | REIKI II Certification | Admission: Various | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 9 a.m., through Sunday, 4 p.m. | Annual Presidents Weekend Race 2020 | Admission: Various | Location: Washington County Regional Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Children’s Wild West Jubilee | Admission: $5 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-6 p.m. | Movie: Arctic Dogs | Admission: Free | Location: Santa Clara Library – 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Pyromania | Admission: Various | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
Family
- Friday, 7:30 a.m., through Sunday, 10 a.m. | Balloons & Tunes Roundup 2020 | Admission: Free | Location: Kanab.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Parents’ Night Out! | Admission: Free | Location: Diversity Martial Arts, 389 N. 100 West, No. 7, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | BYU Women’s Rugby Team Coming to St. George | Admission: Free | Location: Snow Canyon High School, 1385 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. | Southern Utah Bridal Expo | Admission: Free | Location: 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 2 p.m. | Galentines Giveback Day | Admission: $40 | Location: The Zen Den, 419 N. Bluff St., St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Tias – Artisan Bakery & Restaurant.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Annual Vaccine Clinic | Admission: Free | Location: Best Friends Visitor Center, 235 S. 100 East, Kanab.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | The Art of Tasting Chocolate – European | Admission: Various | Location: SUU Community Education, 136 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Root for Kids Fundraiser at Chipotle | Admission: Free | Location: Chipotle Mexican Grill, 231 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Jackson Day Foundation Fundraiser at Affogato West | Admission: Free | Location: Affogato West, 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Soup, Potluck & Prayer | Admission: Free | Location: Calvary Chapel Kanab, 395 S. 200 East, Kanab.
Music
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Balloons & Tunes Battle of the Bands | Admission: Free | Location: Kanab.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | ICAMA presents Cosy Sheridan and Charlie Koch | Admission: Free | Location: ICAMA, 2279 N. Wedgewood, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Stone Company! | Admission: No cover | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Art Cowles at Center for the Arts at Kayenta | Admission: Free | Location: Kayenta Art Village, 875 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 4 p.m. | Art Cowles LIVE at Southern Utah Bridal Expo | Admission: Free | Location: 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | F. Mel Hammond – Remarkable Women | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Touring Artist Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., Suite 1, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Murphy and The Giant Live at Mikes Tavern! | Admission: $10 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Parent’s Night Out | Admission: Various | Location: Barefoot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Speed Dating | Admission: $25 | Location: Zion Brewery.
- Sunday, 2-4 p.m. | Bowling Night | Admission: Free | Location: Sunset West Bowling Center, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 9 a.m. PST | Trash pick up around Gold Butte | Admission: Free | Location: Friends of Gold Butte, 12 W. Mesquite Blvd., Unit 106, Mesquite.
- Friday, 2-4 p.m. | Owen’s Loop Friday Afternoon | Admission: Free | Location: Brooks Nature Park/ Owen’s Loop Trail Start.
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | World Sound Healing Day Meditation | Admission: Various | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Sun Marathon 26.2, 13.1, 10K, 5K | Admission: Free | Location: Gubler Park, 2375 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 8 a.m., through Sunday, 9 p.m. | 3rd Annual UTV Utah Winter Jamboree with Slikrok Productions | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Scott Demo Day | Admission: Free | Location: Cove Wash.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. | St. George 5 on 5 Basketball Tournament | Admission: Free | Location: Nets On Fire, 1871 W. Canyon View Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Dixie Spikeball Tournament | Admission: $30 team | Location: DSU, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Acro Therapy Workshop | Admission: $30 couple | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | WBB vs NAU; International Night | Admission: Various | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 1:30 p.m. | Cacao ceremony and Ecstatic Dance | Admission: $15 | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Email: news@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.