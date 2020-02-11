Man kicks through windshield to escape truck after rollover

The Dodge Ram lies on its side following a rollover at the intersection of Hidden Valley Drive and Brigham Road, St. George, Utah, Feb. 11, 2020 | Photo by Aspen Stoddard, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two people were transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a rollover at the intersection of Brigham Road and Hidden Valley Drive.

At around 11:30 a.m., St. George Police officers were dispatched to a rollover with reported injuries.

St. George Police Officer David McDaniel told St. George News that a man driving a white Dodge Ram pulling a trailer was driving east at about 40 miles per hour in the fast lane on Brigham Road.

As the man in the Dodge approached a green light at the intersection, a silver BMW heading west sat in the left turning lane on Brigham Road.

Multiple witnesses confirmed the light was green, McDaniel said.

“He then made a left turn immediately in front of the Dodge, giving the Dodge no time to even get on the brakes or anything,” McDaniel said. “They collided at full speed.”

The BMW spun out of the way. The Dodge rolled onto the driver’s side and slid up over the corner sidewalk flattening desert shrubs and knocking a crosswalk sign loose from a traffic pole.

The driver of the Dodge was uninjured and was able to break the window and get out, McDaniel said. Both passengers in the BMW were transported to the hospital with medium to major injuries that were not life-threatening, McDaniel said.

A failure to yield citation was issued to the driver of the BMW, but there may be more charges issued upon further investigation.

“If you’re going to make a left turn, make sure it’s clear,” McDaniel said. “Failure to yield is our number one cause of collisions in St. George. It’s about 60% of our accidents are caused by failure to yield.”

St. George Fire Department, St. George Police and Gold Cross Ambulance all responded to the incident.

People traveling in the area did experience some traffic control and light congestion around the intersection for about 40 minutes.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.