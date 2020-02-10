Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Hurricane City Police are investigating a failed attempt to steal an ATM from the Wells Fargo Bank that left the ATM and bank damaged, Hurricane, Utah, Feb. 8, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — An unsuccessful attempt to steal an ATM from a bank in Hurricane early Saturday morning has police pursuing multiple leads. Around 4:15 a.m., several suspects attempted to steal an ATM from the Wells Fargo Bank on the corner of State and Main streets in Hurricane, according to the Hurricane City Police Department.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County School District Board of Education has announced several transfers and new appointments in administration to be implemented as early as April.

Read complete story here.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ann Lovell had never owned a passport before last year. Now, the 62-year-old teacher is a frequent flier, traveling every few months to Tijuana, Mexico, to buy medication for rheumatoid arthritis — with tickets paid for by the state of Utah’s public insurer.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — St. George Police officers responded to a car accident at the intersection of Bluff Street and 500 South in St. George Sunday afternoon that left a trail of debris in its wake. There were no injuries resulting from the accident.

Read complete story here.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — At the height of a nearly $500 million biodiesel fraud scheme that U.S. prosecutors allege was carried out by a Utah polygamist and a California businessman over four years, the two men posed for pictures together in front of luxury cars and multi-million dollar homes they bought with funds from the scheme.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.