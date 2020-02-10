Animal rescue shelter, boarding facility slated for residents and tourists in Wayne County

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A nonprofit organization providing animal adoption and other pet services has announced plans to start construction this summer of a new animal shelter in Torrey.

Color Country Animal Welfare said two large donations from Wayne County residents will allow construction of the shelter.

“We are overwhelmed by the support area donors have provided for this much-needed project,” the organization’s president,

Sarah Tal, said in a statement. “With just more than $900,000 in donations and pledges in hand, we are ready to move forward

with construction.”

The shelter will be located on 12 acres of land just west of Torrey.

Color Country Animal Welfare is a volunteer-run nonprofit organization providing the only animal adoption, rescue and spay/neuter services in a roughly 5,000-square-mile area of south-central Utah. This geographically large and diverse area has been without animal control services or a facility to shelter found or abandoned dogs and cats.

“Without CCAW, there is simply no viable option for many of these animals, and too many pets are lost or abandoned,” Tal said.

Five years ago, the organization added a rescue program, provided more than sterilizations 1,000 and assisted in returning or finding new homes for more than 350 dogs and cats. But the need has now outpaced the ability of its volunteer caretakers.

“The architect, Parallel Lines of Salt Lake City, designed a 3,000-square foot facility with 15 dog kennels and eight cat spaces,” Color Country Animal Welfare board member Bill Barrett said. “It includes ventilation and safety features which we hope will serve as a model for other shelters.”

The design also maximizes space by making housing areas suitable for either adoptable animals or boarded pets. Revenue from boarding will provide significant funding to support the shelter operation and related charitable activities.

“Many motel and RV park owners in our county have told us of the frequent requests they receive for pet boarding while visitors explore nearby Capitol Reef National Park or attend a local event,” Tal said.

The entire project is estimated to cost $1 million, Tal said, adding that the nonprofit will now launch a public campaign to raise the remaining $97,000.

For more information on Color Country Animal Welfare, visit their website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.