Letter to the Editor: Lawmaker’s push to declare hunting a ‘right’ encourages negligence

OPINION — As usual, an uninformed legislator creates a balloon without having the faintest idea on how it flies or steers.

Hunting is, just as a driving license, a privilege. As such, it can be withdrawn for behavior or actions contrary to the rules which are created for the safety and culture of the public.

By suddenly deciding to elevate the classification for hunting to being a right, the bill sponsor is not just looking for votes but is removing the penalty structure by which everyone must be accountable for the safe and ethical behavior which has been long established over innumerable years.

As a Utah hunter education instructor for 24 years, I can state that such modification to such an extreme structure is not just stupidity but is opening up a philosophy of complete noncompliance by those who care not to be trained.

If Utah is to remain in the highest-ranking states for its training and longstanding hunting-related safety record, this “seems-like-a-good-idea-at-the-time” foolishness must be dropped.

Submitted by GORDON POPPITT, Central.

