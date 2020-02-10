Duaine Kay Round

January 27, 1932 — February 7, 2020

Duaine Kay Roundy, 88, was reunited with his sweetheart, Rose, when he passed away peacefully in his home on Feb. 7, 2020. He was born Jan. 27, 1932, in Kanab, Utah to Napoleon “Pole” and Zelpha Allen Roundy. He was known by his sister as “Mama’s Pet-Baby Boy.”

He married Rose Marie Shakespeare May 4, 1956, in St. George, Utah. They were sealed in the St George LDS Temple on Oct. 21, 1959. Duaine was raised in Alton where he started school then finished in Orderville. As a youth, Duaine enjoyed his time outdoors while sheep herding, hunting and fishing. Shortly after he and Rose were married, they went to Montana on their honeymoon and returned 33 years later, after raising seven children. He enjoyed time with his family and friends wherever life took him. His love of nature led him outdoors to hunt, fish, snowshoe, camp, cut posts and take his scouts on 50-mile hikes in the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint where he served in various calling throughout his adult life, including a “two-year” service mission at the St. George Cannery which lasted 7.5 years. He and Rose enjoyed their time together serving in the St George LDS Temple. His passions included rummage sales with his friends, building projects, tying fishing flies, reloading cartridges, welding and his dinner and “show” at Golden Corral.

Throughout his lifetime Duaine was an avid reader of Louis L’Amour. He had a great love for his family and enjoyed spending time with his posterity. He was a devoted husband during Rose’s many years of sickness. He was welcomed into Heaven by Rose, their son Lane, grandson Cory, parents and several siblings. He is survived by his children Lewis, Connie (Rick) Blake, Ron (Bev), daughter-in-law Leesa Tellez, Bruce (Chery), Lloyd (Holly), Janette (Gary) Stratton, his sister Jeannine Brown, among many loving relatives.

Funeral Services will be held Feb. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at LDS Stake Center Chapel, 500 N. Bluff Street. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. prior to the services. Interment will follow in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454.