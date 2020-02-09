Weather alert: High wind warning in Washington County

Undated photo illustration. | Photo by ronniechua, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning for outlying areas of St. George and Utah’s Dixie through the middle of the day Tuesday. A hazardous weather warning with possible light snow remains through Sunday night for Cedar City and portions of Iron County.

The wind warning goes into effect Sunday at 6 p.m. and will last until noon Tuesday according to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office. While not including St. George proper, it does include Washington City, Hurricane, LaVerkin, Santa Clara and Ivins.

Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected, with the strongest winds coming Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

High winds may move loose debris and damage property. Travel will be difficult especially for high-profile vehicles. Wind sensitive operations will be affected.

A hazardous weather outlook in effect for Iron County from a storm that has produced snowy conditions remains in effect through Sunday night, but will taper off with sunny skies forecast from Monday until at least Thursday.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website. Additional information on driving conditions can be found at the UDOT website, as well as UDOT’s Commuterlink for current road and weather conditions, or dial 511.

