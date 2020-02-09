Pine View High football coach honored by Marines with award

Pine View head coach Ray Hosner talks to his players following Pine View’s 23-13 win at Cedar, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 30, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Coach Ray Hosner of Pine View High School was chosen to receive the Semper Fi Coach Award. The award was presented at the Las Vegas Glazier Football Clinic on Feb. 7, 2020.

The Semper Fi Award is currently in its ninth year and given by the United States Marine Corps and Glazier Clinics to honor high school coaches who embody the UMSC motto: Semper Fidelis.

A Semper Fi coach is not defined by winning records or championship titles, but rather as a man who creates a legacy of intentional leadership. The USMC selects each coach regionally based on those who model the USMC’s core values of honor, courage and commitment.

“What stands out to me in my accomplishments in football is the relationships with our players and coaches,” Hosner said in a press release. “I don’t know my record, but I know what each of my players are doing and the amazing lives they are living.”

Record-wise, Hosner doesn’t have much to be ashamed of. He led the Panthers recently to the Region 9 football championship and then took Pine View as far the state semifinals for the second-straight season.

“This game has blessed me more than words can explain and I hope I am able to give back just a little of what it gave me,” Hosner said. “I am the luckiest guy in the world. I have never worked a day in my life.”

When asked what is most fulfilling about coaching, Hosner said, “The most fulfilling thing for my coaches and I are when we see the amazing men we coached 10 years later and more being loyal husbands, fathers, friends and role models to all in their communities. Football when taught correctly builds amazing men.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.