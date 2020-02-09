Natural Grocers opening location in Cedar City this spring

Natural Grocers is planning to open a location in Cedar City this year, located next to Sportsman's Warehouse on Main Street, Cedar City, Feb. 7, 2020 | Photo by Kelsey Cooke, St George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Natural Grocers, a grocery store chain specializing in organic and natural products, plans to open a location in Cedar City in April.

Natural Grocers Senior Recruiter Michelle Hines conducted interviews during a job fair Thursday and Friday in Cedar City, as the store will be staffed by members of the community.

“Most of our positions are going to be filled by the community. We’re super excited to have that presence in our location,” Hines told Cedar City News. “We’re very excited about the turn out that we’ve had so far; it’s been amazing. We’ve been so well received.”

Natural Grocers was founded in 1955 and has approximately 155 locations in 20 states.

“What we are super proud about is that we have no artificial colors or flavors in any of our products, our produce department is 100% organic and we have anything that comes from an animal is free range and well-fed. No antibiotics or hormones,” Hines said. “We have very high standards, because we want to share that with our communities.”

Hines said the organization saw a need in the community.

“There is a lot of people in this type of community who really would want this type of store and that’s what we look for when we’re trying to plan out our new store openings,” she said. “We’re pretty passionate about what we stand for. We have awesome products and we’re so excited to be part of this community.”

