‘Just another day in Utah’; Injured climber rappelled 430 feet to safety in Snow Canyon

Washington County Sheriff's Search and Rescue high-angle ropes team rescues an injured climber in Snow Canyon State Park, Ivins, Utah, Feb. 8, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Washington County Search and Rescue, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue personnel responded to their 16th call this year Saturday evening to rescue a climber who had injured himself at the top of the area known as Island in the Sky in Snow Canyon State Park.

Rescuers were called to Snow Canyon at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday to assist an injured male in his early 30s, Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell Cashin said.

The climber and a female companion had climbed the entire face of the popular climbing area and were moving along the ridge toward the trail that leads off the top, Cashin said.

The male was standing on a sandstone shelf when a portion of the rock broke loose causing him to fall 20-25 feet.

The climber injured his ankle and his shoulder. When he moved the injured areas it caused the climber excruciating pain, Cashin said, which is why emergency responders were called.

Santa Clara-Ivins emergency personnel also responded to the scene.

The county search and rescue high-angle ropes team was brought in to rescue the man where they utilized a drone to carry needed equipment to the cliff top, similar to a rescue that took place in the same area, Jan. 19, Cashin said.

The drone was also used to illuminate the cliff face for the technical after dark rescue that lasted until about 10 p.m.

Search and rescue team members used a tandem rappel to bring the man down the near 430-foot face.

Once they reached the base, the climber was carried in a stokes basket to the awaiting ambulance and transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center. There were no updates as to his condition at the time of the report.

The climber’s female companion hiked out with search and rescue team members. She was uninjured in the incident, but was complaining of being cold as she had given all her warm clothes to her injured friend, Cashin said.

The search and rescue team has already had a busy year responding to calls. Saturday’s incident was the second of the day and the 16th of the year, according to a post on the search and rescue’s Facebook page.

Snow Canyon State Park has seen a fair share of the rescues. Saturday’s call happened just north of the January incident, Cashin said.

“It’s just another day in Southern Utah,” Cashin said, adding that this is becoming a very regular thing.

