Highway Patrol applicants face their first test

February 9, 2020
A stock image shows a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle on a highway in Southern Utah | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

MURRAY, Utah — Dozens of applicants who are hoping to become troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol put their skills to the test in the first step of the hiring process.

Utah Highway Patrol vehicle on state Route 18 near Central, Utah on January 22, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

According to Fox13Now, UHP currently has more than 30 positions available.

The men and women applying for the jobs must first pass a physical fitness yest.

“I’ve been working out for a few months and running a lot,” said Austin Walker of Lindon.

These recruits represent the future of the Utah Highway Patrol.

