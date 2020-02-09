Highway Patrol applicants face their first test

A stock image shows a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle on a highway in Southern Utah | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

MURRAY, Utah — Dozens of applicants who are hoping to become troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol put their skills to the test in the first step of the hiring process.

According to Fox13Now, UHP currently has more than 30 positions available.

The men and women applying for the jobs must first pass a physical fitness yest.

“I’ve been working out for a few months and running a lot,” said Austin Walker of Lindon.

These recruits represent the future of the Utah Highway Patrol.

They are tested on their jumping ability, push-ups, sit-ups and a one and a half mile run. Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com. Written by JOHN FRANCHI, Fox13Now.com

