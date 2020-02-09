UHP says woman reaching in bag causes rollover on I-15

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Jeff Adams takes a photo of the rolled Jeep, St. George, Utah, Feb. 9, 2020 | Photo by Aspen Stoddard, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Utah Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle rollover on northbound Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4 p.m., UHP was dispatched to a single vehicle rollover near Exit 4 on northbound I-15, where a 1999 red Grand Cherokee Jeep was found upright in the brush on the right side of the highway.

The Jeep was being driven in the left lane by a 19-year-old female, said UHP Trooper Jeff Adams. The female stated that she reached toward the passenger side of her vehicle to get something and took her eyes off the road momentarily, he said.

“That caused her to leave the roadway to the left,” Adams said, “and she overcorrected back to the right crossing all lanes of traffic and rolled her vehicle off to the right shoulder of Exit 4.”

When asked what it was she was reaching for out of her bag, she said she couldn’t remember, he said. There were no other passengers.

St. George Fire Department, St. George Police, and UHP responded to this accident.

The woman suffered minor injuries, but signed a release form so she was not transported to the hospital, Adams said. She was issued a citation for failure to operate within a single lane. The Jeep was towed.

“We’re fortunate that with as busy as this highway is that there were no other vehicles involved in the collision,” he said.

