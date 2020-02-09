Ask a Local Expert: What is the best way to celebrate the life of someone who’s passed on?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Because of the numerous possibilities and details to consider when a loved one passes on, a funeral-planning professional can be a great resource to help sort things out.

“This is what we really do best,” said Ted Spilsbury, funeral director for Spilsbury Mortuary. “Plan events that celebrate the life of a person in a way that will provide lasting comfort for family members and friends.”

Learn more about planning for a loved one’s funeral from the experts at Spilsbury Mortuary in the “Ask a Local Expert” video in the media player above.

To truly create a unique memorial service, it requires understanding of an individual’s personalities, interests, milestones and beliefs, he said. Planning in advance is the best way to ensure the service reflects the person’s wishes and provides a place for family and friends to express their grief and honor their lives – free from the stresses of a painful situation.

“Are you providing your loved ones with stories that create memories today – stories that help them remember you long after you’re gone?” Spilsbury asked. “Will they remember what your childhood was like, your favorite place in the world, how you met the love of your life, the funniest things you’ve ever experienced. … what motivated you through tough times?”

Arranging a memorial service can be complicated, and one of the most difficult situations in our lives to face. At Spilsbury Mortuary, they invite everyone to rely on their decades of expertise to navigate through the unique challenges of funeral planning, and to “assist you in telling each unique story in the best possible way.”

For more information, call Spilsbury Mortuary at 435-673-2454 or visit their website.

