Police investigating failed attempt to steal ATM in Hurricane

ST. GEORGE — An unsuccessful attempt to steal an ATM from a bank in Hurricane early Saturday morning has police pursuing multiple leads.

Around 4:15 a.m., several suspects attempted to steal an ATM from the Wells Fargo Bank on the corner of State and Main streets in Hurricane, according to the Hurricane City Police Department.

The suspects used a truck, trailer and heavy equipment they had stolen earlier that night in their failed attempt to remove the ATM. The attempted theft resulted in several thousand dollars worth of damage to the machine and a part of the bank.

Unable to remove the ATM, the suspects fled the scene and crashed the truck a short distance from the bank. The suspects were unable to be located despite several K-9 officers searching the area.

The stolen equipment was returned to the owners, according to the Hurricane City Police. The investigation is ongoing.

The area around the back remained closed off by police tape around noon. For a short while, personnel from the Brinks security company were also on scene inspecting the damage to the ATM.

