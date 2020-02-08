Bill aims to make hunting and fishing a right in Utah constitution

Written by Fox13Now.com
February 8, 2020
Undated stock Image. | Photo by Pixabay, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — A proposed constitutional amendment in the Utah State Legislature would create a “right to hunt, fish, and harvest wildlife.”

Stock photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, St. George News

Fox 13 News reports House Joint Resolution 15, sponsored by Rep. Casey Snider, R-Paradise, would enshrine that as a right into Utah’s constitution. It was filed on Friday.

The resolution states that “the individual right of the people to hunt, to fish, and to harvest wildlife is a valued part of the State’s heritage and shall be forever preserved for the public good.” It also includes the right to use traditional methods (like bow-hunting and firearms) to hunt or harvest wildlife.

Read the full story here:  Fox13Now.com

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

For a complete list of contacts for Southern Utah representatives and senators, click here.

Check out all of St. George News’ coverage of the 2020 Utah Legislature here.

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Fox 13 News broadcasts on KSTU-13 out of Salt Lake City with news and other content published on Fox13now.com. Fox13Now news reports are published with permission of Fox13Now.

Email: news@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGNews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!