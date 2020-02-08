Bill aims to make hunting and fishing a right in Utah constitution

Undated stock Image. | Photo by Pixabay, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — A proposed constitutional amendment in the Utah State Legislature would create a “right to hunt, fish, and harvest wildlife.”

House Joint Resolution 15, sponsored by Rep. Casey Snider, R-Paradise, would enshrine that as a right into Utah's constitution. It was filed on Friday.

The resolution states that “the individual right of the people to hunt, to fish, and to harvest wildlife is a valued part of the State’s heritage and shall be forever preserved for the public good.” It also includes the right to use traditional methods (like bow-hunting and firearms) to hunt or harvest wildlife.

