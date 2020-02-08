Citizens Academy 2020 to offer behind-the-scenes look at St. George Police Department

Stock image by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department Citizens Academy, designed for anyone interested in learning more about police function and resources, offers those in the community a way to see what police do and the resources that are available to those tasked with protecting the public.

The Citizens Academy consists of two sessions each week for eight weeks. Program participants receive presentations on several topics related to each division of the Police Department, including patrol, administration, investigations, special enforcement and communications.

The next Citizens Academy begins Feb. 11 and will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. until the final class March 19, according to a press release issued by the department.

Residents of all ages can benefit from the program, from young adults to retirees, St. George Police Captain Mike Giles said in the release.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to gain insight into the roles and resources of the Police Department, which is important in understanding how and why we function,” he said.

The academy also gives residents an opportunity to interact with officers to better understand the structure, philosophy and capabilities of the St. George Police Department, and the efforts that go into protecting and serving the public.

Academy participants from previous classes reported that the classes were an “eye-opening” experience, Giles said, in that they did not realize the scope of the department and the level of professionalism of the officers.

“We encourage anyone interested in learning about the Police Department to apply — especially those eyeing a career in law enforcement or in emergency communications,” he said.

Community-oriented policing reflects a new philosophy law enforcement agencies across the country are adopting to help fight crime. It encourages cooperation between police and citizens to address public safety issues. By offering citizens the opportunity to become more directly involved with their police, both groups are able to contribute to enhancing the quality of life and reducing crime in their community.

Citizens Academy is open to adult residents and St. George business owners, and consideration may be given to applicants 16-17 years of age depending upon the circumstances.

Attendance is limited to 45 people. For more information, click here.

Event details

What: Citizens Academy 2020.

When: Feb. 11 – March 19, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-8 p.m.

Where: St. George Police Department, 200 E. 265 North, St. George.

Apply: sgcity.org

