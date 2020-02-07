Lin’s partners with foundation to support Washington County schools; you can help

Stock image | Photo by LightFieldStudios /iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Now through Feb. 15, Lin’s Fresh Market stores in Washington County will collect funds to benefit local schools.

The Washington County School District Foundation — the fundraiser’s beneficiary — supports local students by providing resources that are not provided through traditional funding sources. Several programs are employed to achieve this goal, such as classroom grants, sterling scholar and scholarships.

This is the first time these entities have have partnered in this way. According to a press release issued by Lin’s Fresh Market, both are excited to make a difference in the community.

“Lin’s has a long history of doing great things and we want to build on that momentum,” Lin’s District Manager Steve Holm said in the press release. “We’re grateful for the remarkable work our local schools do. This fundraising event is a way for the entire community to show their appreciation and support by donating.”

Steven Dunham, director of the Washington County School District Foundation, said the community has consistently shown support for the foundation.

“We wouldn’t be able to accomplish our mission without the unwavering support from our community members through fundraising drives like this,” he said. “Our hope is to continue building relationships with our neighbors in Washington county to ensure continued success for our students and teachers.”

All of the money raised from the event will go to fund teacher classroom grants in the community.

Community members interested in donating can visit the Lin’s Fresh Market locations in St. George and Hurricane.

