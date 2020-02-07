‘Do we have what you want? What would you like to see?’; New grocery store opens in Enoch

ENOCH — After heavy snow on Monday and two chilly days following, the ribbon-cutting for Foster’s Market, an Associated Food grocery store that recently opened in Enoch, took place Thursday in weather much more suited to a celebration.

Enoch Mayor Geoffrey Chestnut began the ceremony by introducing Canyon View High School Jazz Band members who performed the national anthem.

Associated Foods representative Javier Tabia welcomed Foster’s Market as a new member of Associated Food Stores and everyone involved in the project.

“We’re excited to be here,” Tabia said. “We want to welcome the Foster family to the Associated Food family.”

Foster’s Market founder Neil Foster commented on the amount of support his family has received from the community.

“Our family feels and has been so accepted into the community,” Foster said. “The Fosters would just really like to welcome everybody into the store on a daily basis, every day, all day, because we are your store.”

Foster also told Cedar City News he wants to go beyond a simple suggestion box.

“The store wants to be Enoch’s store,” he said. “We want to provide everything they want and need. We are going to meet with our customers one-on-one, and ask them, ‘Do we have what you want? What would you like to see?’”

Foster’s Market is located at 4617 N. Minersville Highway in Enoch. The market is a full-service store open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

