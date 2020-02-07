What’s on the Menu: Wood Ash Rye | Sponsored by Camping World

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Imagine biting into a perfectly prepared steak filet that fills your mouth with “knock your socks off” flavor, all while basking in a romantic and magical atmosphere designed to make you feel welcome and warm.

On this episode of “What’s on the Menu,” host Sheldon Demke brings Whitnie Buck to St. George’s newest fine dining experience, Wood Ash Rye.

Join Sheldon and Whitnie at the “romantical” Wood Ashe Rye on episode 50 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

Located in the heart of downtown St. George inside the new Advenire hotel, Wood Ash Rye is a unique restaurant that focuses on regionally sourced, seasonal ingredients.

“We are a community driven, locally sustainable restaurant,” Jason Neeley, managing partner for Wood Ash Rye, said.

With Neeley and renowned chef Shon Foster of Kanab’s award-winning Sego Restaurant at the helm, Wood Ash Rye’s palate tempting offerings include charcuterie boards filled with chef-selected cured meats and cheeses, tortellini with fresh herb and pumpkin ricotta and their already famous buttery biscuits, baked fresh daily.

“I want to buy a case of them,” Buck said. “They were so good and flaky.”

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant has a variety of menu items fit for a family breakfast or for a romantic night out.

Demke’s favorite dish, a highlight of the lunch menu, was the bang bang bird. The flavorful dish features seasoned turkey served over a bed of cucumbers, green onions, ancient grains, Chinese and serrano chilis and topped with a Sichuan dressing.

“So many flavors, it’s absolutely phenomenal,” Demke said.

The beautiful architecture and warm interior design complete the total dining experience found at Wood Ash Rye.

“It’s romantic, it’s magical, it’s romantical,” Buck said.

What’s on the Menu: Wood Ash Rye | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

Wood Ash Rye | Website | Facebook.

Location | Inside the Advenire, 25 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Hours | Breakfast, 7-10: 45 a.m. | Lunch, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Dinner, 5-10 p.m.

Telephone | 435-522-5020.

