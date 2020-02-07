Performance Player of the Week: Desert Hills’ Jace Mortenson | Sponsored by Ken Garff St. George Ford

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Desert Hills High School student and three-sport athlete Jace “Morty” Mortenson is a focused teen who strives to be a leader in all aspects of his life, whether on the court, with friends or at home with family.

As such, it may come as no surprise that Mortenson’s favorite athlete is Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James, whose example both on and off the court has made him an idol for many aspiring basketball players.

“He’s involved with the community, he’s a family guy, he’s always making time for his family,” Mortenson said of his basketball role model.

Outside of sports, Mortenson said he looks up to his dad more than almost anyone.

“He’s just been there for me ever since day one,” he said.

As a coach, support system, community and family leader, Mortenson’s dad has consistently shown him he wants to be part of his life.

When it comes to game time, Mortenson said he doesn’t have much of a pre-game routine or superstitions. Rather, he stays focused on mentally and physically preparing himself for the game at hand by laying out his uniform, arriving early to each game and staying stress free.

It is the kind of focus that makes him a good example to his teammates as well as his school peers.

Mortenson is part of an inspirational organization known as Especially for Athletes, which helps athletes in the “sportlight” be an example to their school and community as well as looking out for anyone who might need a friend.

The organization’s slogan is “eyes up, do the work,” Mortenson said, adding that the saying means not being only focused on himself but keeping his eyes up and being aware of those around him.

