Structure fire destroys multiple businesses, boutique with grand opening just hours away

Firefighters respond to a structure fire at a building on East Center Street in Parowan where multiple business were located, Parowan, Utah, Feb. 7, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Boujee Boutique, Cedar City News, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire reported in a building that housed multiple businesses in Parowan Friday morning that left the building virtually destroyed.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a multi-agency page was sent out after the structure fire was reported at a business on Center Street in Parowan.

Fire crews arrived to find an active fire toward the rear of the building where materials were burning near a wall-mounted natural gas space heater in one of the back rooms of the business, Parowan Fire Chief David Schiers said.

As firefighters entered the building and initiated an aggressive attack on the blaze, crews outside cut the supply of natural gas by shutting off the valves at the meter to prevent an even larger fire or possible explosion.

Crews continued to tackle the blaze spreading throughout the building which was partitioned to house multiple businesses, Schiers said. The inventory and materials contained within the structure allowed the fire to spread quickly.

Additionally, fire suppression efforts were made difficult by the enormous amount of fuel that continued to feed the blaze.

After more than an hour, the fire was contained and then extinguished as crews remained at the scene checking the area for hot spots or fire extensions that were not readily visible but could potentially reignite and cause a secondary fire at a later time.

“There is significant loss and damage to the garage structure for sure,” Schiers said, adding the building sustained about $100,000 in damage, at least from initial estimates.

He said the fire started in a boutique that had not yet opened, and was only one of several businesses in the building. He also said the investigation is being handled by both the Parowan Police Department and fire officials.

“We know where the fire started and what started it,” Schiers said. “But the cause is still under investigation.”

Firefighters from the Parowan Fire Department, Paragonah Fire Department and the Brian Head Fire Department responded and tended to the scene, “which is typical when a structure fire is involved,” Schiers said.

The grand opening of Boujee Boutique was scheduled to take place Friday at 5 p.m., which has been canceled, according to information posted on the business’s social media site.

