Signing day 2020: See where Region 9 athletes are heading to college

Written by Ryne Williams
February 6, 2020
Pine View football celebrates as four of their players sign to play college football, St. George, Utah, Feb. 5, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Athletes from across Region 9 celebrated signing day Wednesday with athletes signing to schools in various NCAA divisions and more.

Cedar City High School

Bailey Oswald – The Cedar cross-country runner signed an NLI on Dec. 13 to run at Southern Utah University.

Hurricane High School

Ethan Kochel – The Hurricane water polo athlete signed a letter of intent to play water polo at McKendree University.

Brock Starley – Minnesota West Community Technical College is getting a versatile talent in Starley. The starting quarterback for the Tigers will not only be playing football but also baseball.

Desert Hills High School

Jarron Polu – Polu, who missed the 2019 season while dealing with an ACL injury, signed his NLI with Dixie State University and will stay local.

Canyon View High School

Baeli Cox – The Canyon View soccer player signed her letter of intent on Dec. 17 to play soccer at Colorado Northwestern.

Snow Canyon High School

Alex Deming signs her NLI to play softball at Utah State Eastern, St. George, Utah, Jan. 31, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Alex Deming, St. George News / Cedar City News

Broack Nowatzke – A big piece for the Warriors football program, Nowatzke committed to the University of Utah on Wednesday and will play Division I football for the Utes in the Pac-12.

Alex Deming – Deming committed to Utah State University Eastern where she will be playing softball.

Dixie High School

Reggie Graff – Region 9 football’s co-offensive MVP is going to stay close to home as he signed his letter of intent to play football at Dixie State University. The dual threat quarterback should make a nice addition for a Trailblazers program that will be making the jump to Division I FCS competition next season.

Four players from Pine View football sign their NLI on signing day

The Region 9 champion Pine View Panther football team celebrated four of their players who signed to play collegiate football next year.

The Region 9 MVP, Izaiah Moten, signed with the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds. Moten had 60 receptions, 1224 total yards and 12 touchdowns. Moten was also a huge piece for the panther on defense and special teams. Moten’s versatility is a great addition for the Thunderbirds.

“It’s nice because it’s away from everything, so I can get that real world feeling, but at the same time if I ever need anybody, family is only 45 minutes away,” Moten said.

Moten said he sees his signing as an opportunity. Coming off a rough season, Moten hopes to help SUU bounce back this season.

Uelses Matavo signed his NLI to play football at Division III Alma College in Michigan.

Pine View football celebrates as four of their players sign to play college football, St. George, Utah, Feb. 5, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News / Cedar City News

“It is scary, but I think Coach Hos (Hosner) has prepared us well enough to go to the next level,” Matavo said.

Macloud Crowton, the Region 9 co-offensive MVP, signed his letter of intent to play football at Idaho, another Big Sky school.

“It’s very special. I’m very thankful for this opportunity,” Crowton said. “Hopefully I show up at Idaho and play well.”

The last player to sign on Wednesday was AJ McCarroll, one of the top scoring kickers in the country and a big piece for the Panthers this season. He committed to SUU and will play on the same team as Moten.

This was a big pickup for SUU, as they are in dire need of a solid kicker, and McCarroll might just be the answer. He’s excited to play with Moten but admitted that it’s a little scary moving on to the next chapter in his life.

Note: St. George News / Cedar City News will update this story as needed to include any additional athlete signings we may have missed. Please send photos and information to rwilliams@stgnews.com.

