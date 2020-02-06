Signing day 2020: See where Region 9 athletes are heading to college

ST. GEORGE — Athletes from across Region 9 celebrated signing day Wednesday with athletes signing to schools in various NCAA divisions and more.
Cedar City High School
Bailey Oswald – The Cedar cross-country runner signed an NLI on Dec. 13 to run at Southern Utah University.
Hurricane High School
Ethan Kochel – The Hurricane water polo athlete signed a letter of intent to play water polo at McKendree University.
Brock Starley – Minnesota West Community Technical College is getting a versatile talent in Starley. The starting quarterback for the Tigers will not only be playing football but also baseball.
Desert Hills High School
Jarron Polu – Polu, who missed the 2019 season while dealing with an ACL injury, signed his NLI with Dixie State University and will stay local.
Canyon View High School
Baeli Cox – The Canyon View soccer player signed her letter of intent on Dec. 17 to play soccer at Colorado Northwestern.
Snow Canyon High School
Broack Nowatzke – A big piece for the Warriors football program, Nowatzke committed to the University of Utah on Wednesday and will play Division I football for the Utes in the Pac-12.
Alex Deming – Deming committed to Utah State University Eastern where she will be playing softball.
Dixie High School
Reggie Graff – Region 9 football’s co-offensive MVP is going to stay close to home as he signed his letter of intent to play football at Dixie State University. The dual threat quarterback should make a nice addition for a Trailblazers program that will be making the jump to Division I FCS competition next season.
NLI SIGNED! ✍️
Congratulations @ReggieGraff!
We’re excited to welcome you to our family!!#OnTheRise #DixieNSD2020#BlazeForward #DixieBlazers pic.twitter.com/SQWxrE7mcR
— Dixie State Football (@DixieState_FB) February 5, 2020
Four players from Pine View football sign their NLI on signing day
The Region 9 champion Pine View Panther football team celebrated four of their players who signed to play collegiate football next year.
The Region 9 MVP, Izaiah Moten, signed with the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds. Moten had 60 receptions, 1224 total yards and 12 touchdowns. Moten was also a huge piece for the panther on defense and special teams. Moten’s versatility is a great addition for the Thunderbirds.
“It’s nice because it’s away from everything, so I can get that real world feeling, but at the same time if I ever need anybody, family is only 45 minutes away,” Moten said.
SIGNED ✍️ | 🚨 REGION 9 MVP INCOMING 🚨 @Izaiah_Moten is making his way to Cedar City after dominating the St. George High School landscape 💥 #TBirdNation | #BigSkyFB | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/eT81e3C5tb
— SUU Football 🏈 (@SUUFB) February 5, 2020
Moten said he sees his signing as an opportunity. Coming off a rough season, Moten hopes to help SUU bounce back this season.
Uelses Matavo signed his NLI to play football at Division III Alma College in Michigan.
“It is scary, but I think Coach Hos (Hosner) has prepared us well enough to go to the next level,” Matavo said.
Macloud Crowton, the Region 9 co-offensive MVP, signed his letter of intent to play football at Idaho, another Big Sky school.
“It’s very special. I’m very thankful for this opportunity,” Crowton said. “Hopefully I show up at Idaho and play well.”
The last player to sign on Wednesday was AJ McCarroll, one of the top scoring kickers in the country and a big piece for the Panthers this season. He committed to SUU and will play on the same team as Moten.
This was a big pickup for SUU, as they are in dire need of a solid kicker, and McCarroll might just be the answer. He’s excited to play with Moten but admitted that it’s a little scary moving on to the next chapter in his life.
SIGNED ✍️ | Another Pine View product added to the mix! Help us welcome K/P @ajmccarrollkic1 to the Thunderbird family! #TBirdNation | #BigSkyFB | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/iYgvCunewB
— SUU Football 🏈 (@SUUFB) February 6, 2020
Note: St. George News / Cedar City News will update this story as needed to include any additional athlete signings we may have missed. Please send photos and information to rwilliams@stgnews.com.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.