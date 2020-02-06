Signing day 2020: See where Region 9 athletes are heading to college

Pine View football celebrates as four of their players sign to play college football, St. George, Utah, Feb. 5, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Athletes from across Region 9 celebrated signing day Wednesday with athletes signing to schools in various NCAA divisions and more.

Cedar City High School

Bailey Oswald – The Cedar cross-country runner signed an NLI on Dec. 13 to run at Southern Utah University.

Hurricane High School

Ethan Kochel – The Hurricane water polo athlete signed a letter of intent to play water polo at McKendree University.

Brock Starley – Minnesota West Community Technical College is getting a versatile talent in Starley. The starting quarterback for the Tigers will not only be playing football but also baseball.

Desert Hills High School

Jarron Polu – Polu, who missed the 2019 season while dealing with an ACL injury, signed his NLI with Dixie State University and will stay local.

Canyon View High School

Baeli Cox – The Canyon View soccer player signed her letter of intent on Dec. 17 to play soccer at Colorado Northwestern.

Snow Canyon High School

Broack Nowatzke – A big piece for the Warriors football program, Nowatzke committed to the University of Utah on Wednesday and will play Division I football for the Utes in the Pac-12.

Alex Deming – Deming committed to Utah State University Eastern where she will be playing softball.

Dixie High School

Reggie Graff – Region 9 football’s co-offensive MVP is going to stay close to home as he signed his letter of intent to play football at Dixie State University. The dual threat quarterback should make a nice addition for a Trailblazers program that will be making the jump to Division I FCS competition next season.

Four players from Pine View football sign their NLI on signing day

The Region 9 champion Pine View Panther football team celebrated four of their players who signed to play collegiate football next year.

The Region 9 MVP, Izaiah Moten, signed with the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds. Moten had 60 receptions, 1224 total yards and 12 touchdowns. Moten was also a huge piece for the panther on defense and special teams. Moten’s versatility is a great addition for the Thunderbirds.

“It’s nice because it’s away from everything, so I can get that real world feeling, but at the same time if I ever need anybody, family is only 45 minutes away,” Moten said.

SIGNED ✍️ | 🚨 REGION 9 MVP INCOMING 🚨 @Izaiah_Moten is making his way to Cedar City after dominating the St. George High School landscape 💥 #TBirdNation | #BigSkyFB | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/eT81e3C5tb — SUU Football 🏈 (@SUUFB) February 5, 2020

Moten said he sees his signing as an opportunity. Coming off a rough season, Moten hopes to help SUU bounce back this season.

Uelses Matavo signed his NLI to play football at Division III Alma College in Michigan.

“It is scary, but I think Coach Hos (Hosner) has prepared us well enough to go to the next level,” Matavo said.

Macloud Crowton, the Region 9 co-offensive MVP, signed his letter of intent to play football at Idaho, another Big Sky school.

“It’s very special. I’m very thankful for this opportunity,” Crowton said. “Hopefully I show up at Idaho and play well.”

The last player to sign on Wednesday was AJ McCarroll, one of the top scoring kickers in the country and a big piece for the Panthers this season. He committed to SUU and will play on the same team as Moten.

This was a big pickup for SUU, as they are in dire need of a solid kicker, and McCarroll might just be the answer. He’s excited to play with Moten but admitted that it’s a little scary moving on to the next chapter in his life.

Note: St. George News / Cedar City News will update this story as needed to include any additional athlete signings we may have missed. Please send photos and information to rwilliams@stgnews.com.

