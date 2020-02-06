Region 9 girls basketball: “We haven’t hit our potential”; Snow Canyon bounces back from Pine View loss

ST. GEORGE — The Snow Canyon Warriors girls basketball team came into Wednesday’s game at Dixie looking to rebound after a tough loss against Pine View on Friday. For the Flyers, they were in a spot to possibly jump up in the rankings and make a run at a top four spot in the Region 9 standings.

Snow Canyon came into the game ready to play, went up seven at halftime and extended the lead in the third quarter. The Warriors won by 21 points, 58-37.

The win was a big bounce back for Snow Canyon.

“I told the girls in there that I was nervous about this game because of what happened last time and because of how they came back on us the first time,” Warriors head coach Dan Roden said. “Every team is better at home, and I told them, ‘Thank you for making me worry unnecessarily.'”

Roden said that this was their first complete game offensively and defensively since their game against Kanab before Christmas.

“That’s what we said tonight. This was the first one after Christmas, and hopefully we kind of get that mojo back and it carries us into Friday, but next week is a huge week for us,” Roden said.

After their game last week against Canyon View, Roden complimented his team’s balanced scoring attack. That was not the case on Friday against Pine View, but they changed that against the Flyers.

Everyone joined in, and Tylei Jensen was not the only one putting on a show.

“Friday, a couple girls struggled to hit shots, so Tylei had to do a couple things,” Roden said. “Like any team, when you have three or four girls scoring, it’s much tougher to stop them then just one or two. If we can do that I think we’re pretty good. We’ve got as good a shot as anybody.”

The biggest news of the night was the Desert Hills loss to Canyon View. The Thunder were alone and two games ahead of Pine View for second place, but with the Pine view loss and Desert Hills loss, Snow Canyon is now tied for third place with Pine View. The Warriors take on Desert Hills on Wednesday, which will be a big matchup for both teams.

Before that game on Wednesday, the Warriors have to take on Hurricane, and Roden said that he’s going to use the Desert Hills and Canyon View game as a lesson: Don’t take anyone for granted.

Along these lines, player Olivia Harris said anything can happen on any night.

“This region is filled with great shooters and great attackers. … We’ve got to be ready,” Harris said, adding that their team is on the rise, working to improve on a daily basis.

“I feel like we haven’t hit our potential – we’re not even near it,” she said. “Every single day we’re continuing to get better, and I’m just excited to continue to get better. We still have a lot to prove so I’m excited.”

