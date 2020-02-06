Gayla Dawne Staheli Hannig

November 1, 1939 — February 4, 2020

Gayla Dawne Hannig passed away on Feb. 4, 2020, as the result of a fall. Dawne was born on Nov. 1, 1939, in Fillmore, Utah to Evelyn Martin and Emery Ferron Ivie.

She spent her early years in Scipio, Utah near her grandparents, playing with her sisters. When Dawne was 15 her family moved to St. George, and she remained in Southern Utah for the remainder of her life. Soon after moving to St. George, Dawne met Stan Staheli of Washington City. They were married on June 29, 1957, and sealed in the St. George Temple a few years later. After spending many wonderful years together, Stan passed away from cancer at the age of 49. Several years after Stan’s death, Dawne became reacquainted with Douglas Hannig, a friend from her youth, and they were married in 1994.

Dawne loved living in St. George and remembered her school years as some of the best of her life. She attended Woodward and Dixie High School where she made many lifelong friends. While in school she was a cheerleader and class officer, car hopped at the Dairy Queen, and was voted “Popular Girl” by her classmates.

She raised her family in Washington City where she had many friends and was a cherished part of the community. Dawne was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her family most and never hesitated to tell them. She also loved people, and it was often difficult to pull her away from a conversation when she ran into someone and started visiting. Among other things, Dawne will be remembered for her kindness and genuine interest in others, her positive and fun personality, and her unconditional love. She will also be remembered for pressing forward in the midst of adversity, and for her clean house.

Dawne touched many lives as an Elementary School Secretary for over 15 years. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life, but she will be most remembered for the years she spent leading the music in primary.

Dawne is survived by her husband Doug, sons Kory (Kari) Staheli of Pleasant Grove, and Kole (Suzy) and Kress (Lynette) Staheli, both of Washington City, 16 Grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Myrlene Lytle and Geri (Cliff) Phillips, and her brother, Kurt Ivie. She was preceded in death by her eternal companion Stan, her son Kip, her parents, her sister Tamara (Mike) Cannon, and her granddaughter Madison Sweitzer.

Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, and Monday, Feb. 10 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 259 N. Mall Drive, St. George, Utah. Interment will be at the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com