Man arrested for multiple hit-and-runs while driving under the influence

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies for causing multiple traffic collisions while driving under the influence Saturday.

On Saturday around 11:45 p.m., deputies were advised of a gold pickup truck that had been involved in a hit-and-run incident and had sustained noticeable front-end damage. A few minutes later, deputies observed a pickup truck matching the description run a stop sign at the intersection of Richard St. and Taylor Avenue and take off at a high rate of speed.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the truck and the driver exited the vehicle shortly after stopping. Deputies ordered the driver back into the vehicle, approached the truck and made contact with the driver who they identified as Samuel David Darger, 41, of Centennial Park, Arizona.

When deputies requested Darger’s identification, he fumbled through his wallet for several minutes before handing deputies a bank card. During this time, deputies observed an open case of beer on the passenger seat. Deputies obtained Darger’s identification and a records check revealed it was suspended for previous alcohol-related offenses.

Field sobriety tests were conducted and gave deputies a positive indication of impairment. Darger was detained and a breath test was conducted, resulting in a .224% Blood Alcohol Content.

While conducting the investigation on scene, it was learned that Darger had been in multiple collisions before the traffic stop was conducted.

A red car pulled up to the scene while Darger was being detained, and the driver notified deputies that Darger’s truck had struck his vehicle prior to the traffic stop. The vehicle had been parked in front of a residence on the 200 block of Taylor Avenue and had received extensive passenger-side damage. Deputies observed gold-colored paint on the vehicle, matching the paint on Darger’s truck. The damage on the red car was consistent with passenger-side damage to Darger’s truck.

Deputies were also contacted by a witness to the original hit-and-run incident, who stated she had observed Darger’s vehicle strike a block wall in the 200 block of Taylor Avenue. The victim alleged she had been driving toward the truck in the opposite direction when the truck swerved into her lane. The truck then overcorrected back into its lane, striking the wall. She then observed Darger’s truck back away from the wall and flee the scene.

Darger was arrested and transported to Washington County Detention Center without incident. He is being charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI, three counts of misdemeanor DUI, driving with suspended/ revoked license, reckless driving, and hit-and-run damage, all misdemeanors.

Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

