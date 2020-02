September 19, 1961 — January 30, 2020

Paula Kay Webb, 58, passed away Jan. 30, 2020, in St. George, Utah. She was born on Sept. 19, 1961, to Charles Harward and Ladonna Piper in Iowa City, Iowa. She married Kenneth A. Webb.

Memorial services will be held, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Bloomington Stake Center, 200 W. Brigham Road, St. George, Utah.