Kyle Joseph Shelley

Kyle Shelley, 20, died Feb. 3, 2020, in Hurricane, Utah. He was born Dec. 23, 1999, in Reno, Nevada to Justin and Jennifer Shelley. Kyle also lived in Susanville, California, Sanford, Florida, and finally ended up in Denton, Texas at the age of 7.

Kyle had a rough time during his teens and went to Liahona Academy, a residential treatment facility, when he was 15. This experience turned his life around and he has since been a force for good. Kyle loved his experience at Liahona so much that after graduating from high school, he rode his motorcycle from Dallas, Texas, back to Hurricane to volunteer for two weeks. This experience shifted his career ideas and he began to plan a way to return and work full time at Liahona Academy.

He was paying it forward in a way few others could do. He helped many other young men work through their own struggles. While working full time at Liahona, Kyle also enrolled in the Diesel Tech program at Dixie Technical College. Kyle did well balancing school, work and his love for the outdoors. When he wasn’t at work or school, he was fishing, hiking or riding his motorcycle. Kyle had a beautiful, infectious smile and it was almost always there.

Kyle is survived by his parents, Justin and Jennifer Shelley (Denton, Texas); his older sister, Jessica (Dallas, Texas); younger brothers: Cameron and Tanner (Denton, Texas); his girlfriend, Riese Brown (St George, Utah); grandparents: Mike Rambo, Steve and Mary Lee Shelley, and an extended family that can’t be counted.

Kyle’s life will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St George Blvd. All who knew Kyle or were touched by him are welcome to join us.

The family would like to acknowledge that while we suffer from losing a son at such a young age, we know this was an accident. We acknowledge that another family is affected by this tragedy and their lives will forever be changed as well. Please have kind thoughts for them.

