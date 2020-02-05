TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video top of this listing.
Weekend events | February 7 – February 9
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Capturing the Light | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Roland Lee – Featured Artist | Admission: Free | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 1-3 p.m. | Valentine Card Class | Admission: $18| Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Introduction to the Annie Sloan Method | Admission: $110 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Family Day: Metal Tooled Valentines | Admission: Free | Location: SUMA, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-6:30 | Paint Nite ~Adults Only~ at The Office Lounge | Admission: $25 | Location: 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 9 a.m. | Start STG – February 2020 | Admission: Free | Location: Atwood Innovation Plaza at DSU, 453 S. 600 East, St. George.
- Friday, 3 p.m. | St. George Sectional | Admission: Various | Location: Red Lion Inn, 850 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 4 p.m. PST | Rex Havens: Women and Children First | Admission: Free | Location: Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1 North, Mesquite.
- Friday, 4 p.m. | Utah Music Educators Professional Development Conference | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
- Friday, 5:30-10 p.m. | St. George Concealed Carry Weapons Permit Class | Admission: $40 | Location: Discount Pawn, 790 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Self-Love Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 South, Suite 204, Bldg. 23, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Spirit Warrior – Cultivating Clarity & Peace | Admission: Free | Location: Chez Debi, 415 N. State St., No. 102, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Weekend Wellness: The Art of Self-Discovery | Admission: $35 | Location: Red Mountain Resort, 1275 Red Mountain Circle, Ivins.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Door To Door Canvas St. George | Admission: Free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Keto Reset: Week 4: Surefire Keto Hacks | Admission: Free | Location: Natural Grocers, 712 W. Telegraph St. St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 6:30 p.m | Coyote Tales: Flawed | Admission: Various | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Women of Notes | Admission: $5| Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Comedy Machine | Admission: Various | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Improv Dixie Chics | Admission: $10 | Location: 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Soiree Musicale Celebrates Beethoven | Admission: $30 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Martin & Lewis Tribute Show | Admission: Various | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
Family
- Friday, 5 p.m. | Skyfest at Sand Hollow Resort | Admission: Free | Location: 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Winter Round-up | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie Sunbowl, 150 S. 400 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Edcamp St. George | Admission: Free | Location: Tonaquint Intermediate, 1210 W. Curly Hollow Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Iron County Cinderella Pageant | Admission: Various | Location: True Life Center, 2111 N. Main St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Zion Veterinary Hospital Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: 29 S. 100 East, Hurricane.
- Saturday, noon PST | A Farewell to Barney Stoll | Admission: Free | Location: Skydive Mesquite, 1200 Kitty Hawk Drive, Mesquite.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 12:30 p.m. | Domestic Violence Support Group | Admission: Free | Location: The Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, 440 N. Paiute Drive, Cedar City.
- Friday, 5:30 | Streetfest Volunteer Meeting | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 a.m. | Utah Farm Conference Market | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theater, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Jackson Day Foundation BBQ and Adoption Event | Admission: Free | Location: Zion Harley-Davidson, 2345 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington.
- Saturday, 11 a.m to 2 p.m. | Dog, Cat, Puppy & Kitten Adoption Event | Admission: Free | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 3-6 p.m. | YIN YOGA & WINE ENGAGEMENT | Admission: Free | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. | Mats and Mimosas- Free Yoga! | Admission: Various | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Austin Gray | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., Suite 1, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | St. George Children’s Choir & Eric Hanson – Like a Singing Bird | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Live Music – Socratic Trio | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz St. George, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Marji Mozart and Eleven11 | Admission: $8 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., Suite 1, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Groovefest Band Yesouisi Live at Mikes Tavern! | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 3-5 p.m. | We <3 Harry Potter Party! | Admission: Free | Location: Santa Clara Library – 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Game Night with DJ Loot | Admission: No cover | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon | Women & Handguns Workshop | Admission: $75 | Location: St. George Hampton Inn, 53 N. River Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Yule Ball | Admission: Free | Location: University Housing, 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 7-8 p.m. | Full Snow Moon: Community Drum Circle! | Admission: $11 | Location: Breathe of St. George, 310 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Thursday, 2 p.m., through Saturday, 10 p.m. | SPRY Race Team Training Camp | Admission: Various | Location: St. George.
- Friday 2 p.m. | Chuckwalla Hike | Admission: Free | Location: Free2Feed of St. George.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Core & Pelvic Floor Tacos | Admission: $45| Location: Free2Feed of St. George, 920 W. Tonaquint Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | SPECIALTY HOT YIN YOGA | Admission: $20| Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | 23 Southern Utah vs Central Michigan | Admission: Various | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Full Moon Sound Healing Yin Yoga Workshop | Admission: $35 singles, $70 couples | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Road Rage Duathlon 2020 | Admission: $40| Location: Bloomington Park, 650 Man-o-War Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Southern Utah Men’s Basketball VS Portland State | Admission: Various | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5:30 p.m. | Beginner Yoga Workshop rescheduled | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 473 N. 200 West, Suite 1, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6:30 p.m. PST | Full Moon Kundalini | Admission: Various | Location: Kula Yoga Center, 742 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Sunday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Full Moon Labyrinth & Meditation | Admission: Free | Location: Utah Goddess Temple, 5472 N. 3575 West, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Full Moon Meditation Sound Bath | Admission: $20 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Email: news@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.