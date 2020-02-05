TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | February 7 – February 9

  • Friday, 6:30 p.m | Coyote Tales: Flawed | Admission: Various | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
  • Friday, 7 p.m. | Women of Notes | Admission: $5| Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Comedy Machine | Admission: Various | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | Improv Dixie Chics | Admission: $10 | Location:  214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Soiree Musicale Celebrates Beethoven | Admission: $30 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
  • Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Martin & Lewis Tribute Show | Admission: Various | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.

  • Friday, 3-5 p.m. | We <3 Harry Potter Party! | Admission: Free | Location: Santa Clara Library – 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. | Game Night with DJ Loot | Admission: No cover | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, noon | Women & Handguns Workshop | Admission: $75 | Location: St. George Hampton Inn, 53 N. River Road, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | Yule Ball | Admission: Free | Location: University Housing, 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
  • Sunday, 7-8 p.m. | Full Snow Moon: Community Drum Circle! | Admission: $11 | Location: Breathe of St. George, 310 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

