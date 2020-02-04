Washington city little league softball prepares for 2020 season with new boundaries

The little league softball flag flies over the Washington little league fields, Washington, Utah, Date and time not specified | Photo courtesy of Washington little league, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — When the Dixie little league softball program closed its doors, the schools within their boundaries were split between Snow Canyon little league and Washington City little league.

The expanded boundaries are as follows:

Elementary schools: Little Valley, Crimson View, Majestic, Horizon, Riverside, Panorama, Sandstone, Washington, Hurricane, Three Falls, La Verkin, Coral Canyon, George Washington Academy, Trinity Lutheran Academy and Dixie Montessori Academy

Intermediate Schools: Sunrise Ridge, Washington Fields, Fossil Ridge and Hurricane

Middle Schools: Crimson Cliffs, Pine View and Hurricane

“The expanded territories are listed and involve the following schools,” Washington Softball Vice President Josh Horspool said. “We are super excited about this new expansion and look forward to seeing more kids get involved in a sport that we love. Year by year it seems we increase our registration for fast pitch softball, and that always makes us happy. This is a sport we wished could be played 366 days a year. We have the perfect surroundings and weather and I look forward to every season of softball. Whether you are brand new to the sport or if you are a seasoned competition ballplayer, we would love to have you.”

Registration for the league is open until Feb. 7. More information can be found on the Washington city little league Facebook page or their website.

