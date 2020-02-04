Dixie State basketball teams go 1-1 on the road

University of Colorado-Colorado Springs at Dixie State, St. George, Utah, Jan. 4, 2020 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News, File photo

ST. GEORGE — The Trailblazers started a long road stretch, seven of their next nine games being away from home, with a split. The women’s team lost at Fort Lewis on Friday but rebounded with a 26-point win on Saturday against Adams State. The men’s team beat Fort Lewis on Friday but lost a close game against Adams State on Saturday.

Women’s basketball

In Durango, Colorado against Fort Lewis, the Dixie State offense struggled to get going only scoring 24 points in the first half. DSU went 22-62 from the field on the night as Fort Lewis got the nine-point victory, 65-56.

Ali Franks had 14 points for the Trailblazers while Chesney Stevens had eight points and 10 rebounds.

After the loss to Fort Lewis, the Trailblazers came out with a vengeance on Saturday night against Adams State. DSU led 26-6 after the first quarter and never slowed down. They continued to roll to a 26 point victory, 65-39.

London Pavlica had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists while Ali Franks added 15 points of her own.

The Trailblazers are on the road again this week against Western Colorado and Colorado Mesa. The last time Dixie State played Colorado Mesa, the Trailblazers put up a fight against the then No. 22 team in the country losing by nine.

Men’s basketball

On Friday at Fort Lewis, the Trailblazers were tied with Fort Lewis at the half, but thanks to a big run in the second half, they were able to pull ahead to win 90-72.

DSU had five players score in double figures with Frank Staine and Hunter Schofield both scoring 15 points. Schofield also added 11 rebounds for the double double while Jack Pagenkopf had an 11 point and 10 assist double double.

After the win, Dixie State traveled to Adams State. The game was back and forth in the first half but Adams State was able to pull away late in the second half, winning 82-75.

The biggest problem for the Trailblazers was their turnovers. They had 24 total turnovers on the night and Adams State was able to turn those turnovers into 19 points.

Jack Pagenkopf led the Trailblazers with 20 points and Hunter Schofield chipped in 10 points in the loss.

Dixie State follows up the split weekend on the road against Western Colorado and Colorado Mesa this week. The last time the Trailblazers played Western and Mesa, they won both games at home.

