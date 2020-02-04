Motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision near River Road

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after colliding with a car Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday at 3:46 p.m., a motorcycle collided with a car off of Quality Drive and Commerce Drive. The accident occurred just off of River Road near the Family Dollar distribution center.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment.

One of the vehicles was impounded following the crash.

No further information was available at the time of this report.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.