Grantsville teen accused of killing family members makes court appearance

February 4, 2020
16-year-old Colin Haynie who is accused of killing four of his family members and wounding another, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Fox13Now.com, St. George News

TOOELE, Utah — The Grantsville teenager accused of killing four of his family members appeared in court Tuesday.

16-year-old Colin Haynie, also known as “CJ,” made his second appearance in the Tooele County Courthouse.

A significant step occurred with the court appointing Richard VanWagoner to be CJ Haynie’s defense attorney.

Mr. Van Wagoner represented the teen during his initial appearance last week but there were questions and concerns as to whether he’d continue in that role or if a different attorney might have to be appointed.

That is now resolved and Mr. VanWagoner will be C Haynie’s attorney from this point forward.

