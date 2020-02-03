Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Clydesdale horses were used to help transport the recovered Brachiosaurus bone from the rugged area where it was discovered by paleoartist Brian Engh, Southern Utah, October 2019 | Photo by Brian Engh, courtesy of Utah State Parks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A bone belonging to a rare, yet well-known dinosaur was discovered in Southern Utah and has paleontologists excited by its discovery. Utah State Parks reported that a 6-foot, 7-inch humerus bone belonging to a rare 30-ton Brachiosaurus was unearthed at a site in the Southern Utah desert last May by paleoartist Brian Engh.

ST. GEORGE — Two suspects were indicted by the Utah Attorney General’s Office for taking part in an alleged gift card scheme that targeted primarily the elderly, a fraud that resulted in a $600,000 loss to both the individuals and Walmart.

ST. GEORGE — Although the majority of mountain bike enthusiasts respect the trails they ride, a small minority do not.

Recently, the city of St. George moved the access point to the Bearclaw Poppy Trail, a popular mountain bike and hiking trail near Bloomington Country Club. Within feet of the trailhead, the desert is crisscrossed with tire tracks from riders that have blazed their own path

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A California businessman accused of leading a nearly $500 million biodiesel fraud scheme was actually being used by a Utah polygamist who didn’t want to share the proceeds with his community, a defense attorney said Thursday.

ST. GEORGE — The 18th Dixie State Trailblazer Bison was revealed at Red Cliffs Mall Friday afternoon, but this unveiling was something different.

It was apparent by the uniformed police officers and firefighters in attendance that this one was about first responders.

