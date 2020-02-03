Popular ‘Shoot 4 Cash’ promotion sees 3 more $500 winners; Pine View donates proceeds to boy with cancer

L-R: Pine View High "Shoot 4 Cash" contestants Gary Crowton, Izaiah Moten and Jace Lee receive a large ceremonial check from Jamie Bahlmann of Stephen Wade Auto Group. According to PVHS officials, the money they raised will be donated to Gavin Moon, a 4-year-old boy battling leukemia. St. George, Utah, Jan. 30, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Stephen Wade Auto Group, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Last week was a big one for the popular “Shoot 4 Cash” halftime promotion, as three contestants each won the top $500 prize, with two winners at Pine View High and one at Crimson Cliffs.

“I think it’s getting too easy,” joked Mark Musgrave, who was the announcer for the Pine View event Thursday night. “We may have to have the shooters jump on one foot while shooting the basketball.”

The first contestant at Pine View, assistant Panthers football coach Gary Crowton, certainly made things look easy, as he promptly sank a layup, followed by successive swishes of a free throw, a 3-pointer and a half-court shot, all without a miss.

A couple minutes later, PVHS football player Izaiah Moten followed his coach in similar fashion, missing only one shot en route to winning $500. Fellow stuent Jace Lee, who missed his first few 3-point attempts before making one as the buzzer sounded, earned $250.

Although Crowton, Moten and Lee were competing on behalf of different PVHS student clubs or organizations, they and Pine View school officials decided on this occasion to collectively donate the winnings to Gavin Moon, a local boy who is battling a rare type of leukemia.

Gavin Moon, 4, the son of Brad and Jenny Moon, is the designated recipient of this year’s ongoing schoolwide fundraising efforts at Pine View. Last year’s PVHS drive raised more than $21,000 for another young cancer survivor, Lexi Vaipae.

Jamie Bahlmann, Stephen Wade Auto Center’s marketing manager, said that even though the “Shoot 4 Cash” money typically goes to benefit high school teams, clubs or organizations, the school in this instance made the choice to redirect the funds.

“We are grateful that it is going to a deserving family,” Bahlmann said.

Earlier in the week, during the halftime of Crimson Cliffs’ home game against Pine View on Tuesday, three Crimson Cliffs students tried their luck at the “Shoot 4 Cash” promotion.

Ashton Mallory managed to sink shots from all four distances to win $500 for the Lady Mustangs girls golf team, while Tyler Leukenga made it as far as the 3-pointer to earn $250 on behalf of the school’s drill team. Additionally, Caleb Atkinson made $250 for the CCHS boys soccer team, also making it as far as the 3-point shot.

To see videos of both of last week’s halftime promotions, click on this link, courtesy of Stephen Wade Auto.

The season-long promotion, which is sponsored by Stephen Wade Auto Center, KSL Cars and Canyon Media, was originally scheduled to wrap up Tuesday at Snow Canyon, but contest organizers have now added one more date: Feb. 13 at Desert Hills High, when the Thunder are scheduled to face Dixie in the regular season finale.

