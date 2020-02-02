Man seriously injured in UTV rollover walks mile to reach signal to call 911

A dirt trail at the end of Gates Lane, looking toward South Hills, site of a UTV rollover near Ivins, Utah, Feb. 2, 2020. | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 54-year-old man who sustained serious injuries in an off-road accident Sunday afternoon had to walk for at least 45 minutes until he reached a place where he could get a phone signal to call for help.

Santa Clara-Ivins Fire Chief Randy Hancey said the incident was initially reported at approximately 2 p.m. in the South Hills area southwest of Ivins.

Capt. Kinzie Tobler of Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue, who is also the agency’s emergency medical services director, said the incident was a single-vehicle rollover that involved a side-by-side Polaris RZR-type utility task vehicle with three occupants.

“He did not have cell service where the accident occurred, so he ended up walking approximately a mile away from the accident until he was able to get cell service and then was able to contact 911,” Tobler told St. George News. “When we arrived, we were able to bandage him and transport him with the use of our ATV down to the ambulance.”

The man was transported via ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center for further treatment for his injuries, which Tobler described as “an extensive wound to his hand and arm.”

Besides the injured man, there were two minor children under age 18 who had been riding in the vehicle, neither of whom reported any injuries, Tobler said, adding that both children accompanied the man during his walk to reach cell service.

Tobler said it was fortunate the injured man was mobile enough to be able to walk for help.

“He was a pretty lucky gentleman,” he said.

In addition to Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue, the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department also responded to the incident. Washington County Search and Rescue also had personnel en route, but they did not arrive at the scene before it was cleared, Tobler said.

Tobler said the Santa Clara-Ivins Fire Rescue’s own RZR-type UTV, which is similar to one used by the county’s Search and Rescue team, came in especially handy during Sunday’s medical response.

“It’s actually set up almost identical to Search and Rescue’s,” he said. “We have a little bit more medical equipment on ours, but it’s got a backboard and a Stokes stretcher and everything attached.”

