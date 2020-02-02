LDS church cutting number of missionaries in Liberia

A missionary with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the island nation of Vanuatu in an undated photo. | Photo courtesy Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Sunday it is reducing the number of its missionaries in Liberia because of concerns about having adequate supplies for them due to the country’s economic problems.

In the next few days, 23 young missionaries who were close to ending their assignments in the West African nation will return home, church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said in a statement. Eight other missionaries who had been preparing to go to Liberia have been temporarily assigned elsewhere. There are adequate supplies for the 99 people who will remain, Woodruff said.

“The Church will continue to closely monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed. We pray for the people in Liberia as they navigate the economic situation in their country,” he said.

The church has 13,200 members in Liberia, where its missionaries have been working since 1987.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.