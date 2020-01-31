Firefighters respond to dryer fire on Shadow Point Drive

St. George firefighters respond to a structure fire reported on Shadow Point Drive that turned out to be a dryer fire in the home’s garage. Residents were able to put out the fire with an extinguisher prior to the firefighters’ arrival, St. George, Utah, Jan. 31, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Firefighters were dispatched to a possible structure fire at a home on Shadow Point Drive Friday afternoon, but instead were met with a smoldering clothes dryer.

The St. George Fire Department received the call to head to the 1100 block of Shadow Point Drive around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found smoke in the home and a scorched clothes dryer that had been aflame before the home’s residents used an extinguisher on it, St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said.

Smoke in the home was ventilated by opening doors and windows while firefighters also removed the dryer from the inside of the home and began to inspect for what may have caused the fire.

A possible trigger for the fire was the dryer’s vent system or something mechanical, Stoker said.

The dryer was a total loss. There appeared to be no damage to the home beyond the smoke, and no one was injured.

The Fire Department has received several calls involving clothes dryers throughout the years. A fire could spark from lint build-up or mechanical issues, Stoker said, adding that people need to remember to clear out their lint traps after use and check their vent system so there’s no build-up there either. Cleaning around the dryer is also recommended, he said.

Once a dryer fire does pick up as clothes inside start to burn, they can become the cause of major damage to a home if not caught in time, Stoker said.

