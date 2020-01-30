April 5, 1939 — January 24, 2020

Robert Glen Knudsen, 80, returned to live with his loving Heavenly Father on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. He was born in Brigham City Utah to Glenn A. Knudsen and Lillian Stuart Knudsen on April 5, 1939. Robert served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. He then returned to Utah and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Utah State University and then his doctorate at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Robert married Roma Johnson on Sept. 28, 1961, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple in Logan Utah.

Robert and Roma raised their family together in Fresno, California where he enjoyed being an administrator at Fresno State University. Robert had many passions but two of his greatest where building relationships and serving others. He served in many church callings throughout his life. Robert and Roma later moved to St. George (2004) where they enjoyed retirement in Sun River. It was in St. George where he joined the Heritage Choir and enjoyed many performances and made lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, brother Douglas (1962), and oldest daughter Kathy Allgood (2013). Robert was a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend to all that knew him. Robert is survived by his wife Roma Johnson Knudsen; his children, the late Kathy (Jordan) Allgood, Todd (Tanya) Knudsen, Linda (Ray) Sahagun, Mark (Andrea) Knudsen, Lori (Cory) Pope, Chad (Barbara) Knudsen; 25 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Robert is also survived by his siblings, Annette Terry, Curtis (Susan) Knudsen, Karen (Herbert) Taylor, Scott (Martha) Knudsen, and Joann (Paul) Tanner.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at the Bloomington Stake Center, 200 W. Brigham Rd., St George, Utah 84790. A viewing will be held Friday, Jan. 31 from 5-7 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah 84790, and on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Bloomington Stake Center prior to services.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all the medical professionals, assistant living aides and hospice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.splisburymortuary.com