Authorities identify second set of human remains found south of St. George after more than yearlong wait

Composite image. A shrine built in memorial of Jerry and Susan McFalls on the Arizona Strip, Mohave County, Ariz., June 7, 2019, with undated inset photo of the couple. | Background photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News; inset photo courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities have identified a second set of human remains found on the Arizona Strip as Jerry McFalls of Littlefield, Arizona, who went missing with his wife in 2018.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has been actively investigating the case of two sets of human remains found in the desert near the Virgin River Gorge in the Arizona Strip area since they were first discovered in October 2018.

Authorities identified the first set of remains as Susan McFalls, 62, of Littlefield, Arizona in November 2018 by using the serial number on a medical device found in her leg. The DNA from the second set of remains was sent to the FBI Crime Lab for identification.

According to a press release, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was recently notified by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office that the second set of human remains has been positively identified through DNA analysis as belonging to 62-year-old Jerry David McFalls.

The couple first was first reported missing from their Littlefield home on Jan. 11, 2018 under mysterious circumstances. The couple’s vehicles, pets, phones, money and other personal items were found undisturbed at the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.