Glaring sun blamed for T-bone collision, rollover in St. George

The front of a Honda Accord after it collided with an SUV on S 200 East in St. George, Utah on January 29, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Both sides of 200 East in St. George were blocked for a time Wednesday afternoon after a passenger car collided with the side of an SUV, causing it to roll over but still land on its wheels.

There were no injuries reported in the accident which took place just after 5 p.m.

According to first responders at the scene, a red Honda Accord was traveling west on 300 South when it approached the stop sign at the corner of 200 East.

Officer Anthony Ott of the St. George Police Department said the Honda’s female driver ran past the stop sign and T-boned the side of a white Toyota 4Runner, which contained a single male occupant. The Toyota was traveling north on 200 East.

The force of the collision caused the 4Runner to roll over onto its roof and continue until it was resting back on its wheels.

The left side of the 4Runner was dented, while the front end of the Accord was totaled. The driver of each vehicle was evaluated at the scene and neither required medical attention or transport.

The St. George Police and fire department responded to the collision and closed off both sides of traffic on 300 South for approximately 45 minutes.

Ott said it may have not been a violation of traffic rules that were to blame, but the glare of the setting afternoon sun.

“When I got on the scene, the sun was glaring and it can be difficult to see,” Ott said. “The female driver said the sun was in her eyes and she didn’t see the stop sign.”

