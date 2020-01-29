TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | January 31 – February 2
Art
- Friday, 1-3 p.m. | Vintage Valentine Class | Admission: $25 | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Valentine’s Pottery Class | Admission: $15 | Location: St. George City Recreation,
285 S. 400 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon PST | Let’s get Dipping with Frwanda | Admission: Free | Location: Virgin Valley Heritage Museum, 35 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Annie Sloan BYOP/Kitchen Cabinets Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Paint & Pizza Night | Admission: $25 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Teens Only 13 & UP Mandala | Admission: $25 | Location: Soul Fitness
151 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 1:30 p.m. | Campus View Suites II Groundbreaking Ceremony | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m., through Sunday, 4 p.m. | Advanced hands-on assist certification | Admission: $695 | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free Ladies Concealed Carry Permit Class | Admission: Free | Location: Sportsman’s Warehouse, 2957 E. 850 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Midwifery for the people | Admission: Free | Location: Moon Tree Midwifery
5 N. Main St., Suite 103, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5 p.m., through Sunday, noon | Weekend Services | Admission: Free | Location: 373 S. 100 East, St. George.
Entertainment
- Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 6 p.m. | The Complete Works of William Shakespeare | Admission: Various | Location: 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Dreams of the Black Echo Film Screening | Admission: $10 | Location: DOCUTAH, Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | LOL! Comedy Night with Jordan Makin hosted by Ed Tracey | Admission: Various | Location: Bloomington Country Club, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Minguet Quartet with Andreas Klein, piano | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m to 10 p.m. PST | Western Stars InterNationals | Admission: Free | Location: Rising Star Sports Ranch, 333 N. Sandhill Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | February 2020 Barrel Race | Admission: Various | Location: Washington County Regional Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. PST | LIVE “SPIRIT CONNECTION” EVENT W/SALT LAKE MEDIUM, JO’ANNE SMITH | Admission: Free | Location: Virgin River Hotel & Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
Family
- Friday, 5-6 p.m. | Red Cliffs Bison Reveal | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 6 a.m. | Farm Camp Registration OPENS | Admission: Free | Location: Staheli Family Farm.
- Saturday, 6 a.m. | Washington City Races | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Community Center.
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to noon | Bikestock – Kids Criterium and Family Bike Ride 2020 | Admission: Various | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 4 p.m. | Movie: The Addams Family (PG) | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library- Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | True taste of balsamic | Admission: Free | Location: Redstone Olive Oil, 250 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Keto Reset: Week 3: Launch into Keto! | Admission: Free | Location: Natural Grocers, 712 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Saturday, 11 a.m to 2 p.m. | PAWS Kitten Bowl Adoption Event | Admission: Free | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Habitat for Humanity Community Service Project | Admission: Free | Location: Habitat for Humanity Of Southwest Utah ReStore, 835 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 4 p.m. PST | Aussie Aid Buffet Fundraiser | Admission: Free | Location: Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Wine Night/ Pure Romance | Admission: Free | Location: 2954 E. Ashby Drive, St. George.
- Sunday, 2-8 p.m. | PK POTLUCK SUPERBOWL PARTY | Admission: Free | Location: Policy Kings Brewery
223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Sunday 3-8 p.m. PST | Big Game Sunday Party | Admission: Free | Location: Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd., Mesquite.
- Sunday, 4:30 p.m. | Super Bowl LIV at WING NUTZ | Admission: Various | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Old Time Fiddlers | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Southwest Symphony Bohemia in the Desert Concert | Admission: Various | Location: Southwest Symphony Orchestra, St. George.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Cole Sherratt | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., Suite 1, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | St. George Jazz Festival Featuring Chuck Findley And Bob Reynolds | Admission: Various | Location: Cox Auditorium, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Scuzz Twittly – X Rated | Admission: Various | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | The 8EEZ Band Live at Mikes Tavern! | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave, Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 p.m. to midnight | Love Blossoms Date Night!!! | Admission: Free | Location: Soul Fitness
151 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30-9:15 a.m. | Men’s Club Breakfast | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1165 W. Silicon Circle, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Teen Leadership | Admission: Free | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center
1240 E. 100 South, Suite 204, Bldg. 23, St. George.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Everyone Night (“Long Journey” Inspired | Admission: $25 | Location: Soul Fitness
151 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 1-4 p.m. | Bowling | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie Bowl, 146 E. City Center St., St. George.
- Sunday, 2:30 p.m. PST | Big Game Party | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Sunday, 10 p.m. | The BIG Game | Admission: Various | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. | Beginner Yoga Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 473 N. 200 West, Suite 1, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Friday Country Dancing | Admission: $15 membership | Location: Admission: Free | Location: Washington Community Center.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | 23 Southern Utah vs Utah State | Admission: Various | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. | 4th Annual Charity Dodgeball Throwdown | Admission: Various | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Southern Utah Men’s Basketball VS Idaho State | Admission: Various | Location: SUU, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
