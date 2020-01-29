TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

Weekend events | January 31 – February 2

Art                        

Education/enlightenment          

Entertainment                        

Family                            

Foods/vendors/charity               

Music                 

Nightlife/social                

  • Friday, 9 p.m. to midnight | Love Blossoms Date Night!!! | Admission: Free | Location: Soul Fitness
    151 S. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 8:30-9:15 a.m. | Men’s Club Breakfast | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1165 W. Silicon Circle, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | Teen Leadership | Admission: Free | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center
    1240 E. 100 South, Suite 204, Bldg. 23, St. George.
  • Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Everyone Night (“Long Journey” Inspired | Admission: $25 | Location: Soul Fitness
    151 S. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Sunday, 1-4 p.m. | Bowling | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie Bowl, 146 E. City Center St., St. George.
  • Sunday, 2:30 p.m. PST | Big Game Party | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Sunday, 10 p.m. | The BIG Game | Admission: Various | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.

Outdoor/active/sporting           

