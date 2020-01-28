Norbertus ‘Bery’ Johannus Doms, III

December 5, 1960 — January 26, 2020

Norbertus “Bery” Doms was born Dec. 5, 1960, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Norbertus “Bert” and Johanna “Ann” Doms. Bery passed away Jan. 26, 2020, in St. George, Utah. He married Lynsey Eyre on June 7, 2008.

Bery lived the American dream. He worked in the elevator industry his entire adult life, which provided for his family. He taught Lynsey how to ride, and together they rode their Harley Davidsons all over the American Southwest, enjoying its blue skies and sunshine. He had a passion for cooking and could build anything he wanted with his hands. He was a father and a friend to many, known for his open arms and open home.

Bery is survived by his wife, Lynsey; children: Johnny (Laura) Doms, Jordan Doms, and Caleb Kunz; grandsons: Finn and Aylin Doms; sister, Coleta (David) Swenson; and brother, Roger (Malinda) Doms.

Friends and family are invited to join a celebration of life on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Unity Park, 200 W. 400 South, Ivins, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.