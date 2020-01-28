3 teens arrested following stabbing in Mesquite, 4th suspect at large

Composite image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three juveniles have been charged with multiple counts of felony aggravated battery after allegedly assaulting a man in Mesquite, Nevada, while a fourth juvenile suspect remains at large.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on the evening of Dec. 13 when Mesquite Police officers responded to a stabbing call at an apartment complex, according to a statement released by the agency Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound, and he was subsequently transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital in Mesquite for treatment

Detectives also learned that the suspects fled the complex on foot immediately following the incident and were no longer in the area when police arrived.

Throughout the course of the month-long criminal investigation, detectives were able to identify the four juveniles allegedly involved in the assault, one of whom was said to have threatened the man during an incident days earlier.

On Jan. 23, three of the juveniles “were safely taken into custody by police.” They were later charged with multiple felonies, including battery with a deadly weapon, attempted battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit battery with a deadly weapon and assault because of the nature of the incident, Police Sgt. Wyatt Oliver said.

The investigation is ongoing, and any further details on the fourth juvenile suspect will be released at a later time. The names of the suspects were not released due to their age and because of the ongoing investigation, Oliver said.

The three suspects arrested were later transported to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The man survived the stabbing and is expected to make a full recovery.

