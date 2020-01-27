June 6, 1953 — January 23rd, 2020

Graham Bryce Halston (formerly Levi Halston; born Steven Neil Ward), age 66, died from liver complications on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in St George, Utah.

Graham was born on June 6, 1953, in Las Vegas, Nevada to Neil J. Ward and Pauline Francis (McBerty) Ward. He was raised by his loving grandparents, Paul and Vera Leach. Graham worked as an architect/designer, homebuilder and handyman. His American Craftsman style homes incorporated his passion for his surroundings. Specifically, he loved the look of old mining buildings and used them for inspiration.

He had a passion for life in all he did. Whether grilling, Jeeping, snowshoeing, kayaking, backpacking or writing books; he did everything with tenacity and precision. Graham married the love of his life, Julie Mitchell, on Sept. 28, 1991. They had many dogs, whom they loved dearly.

Graham is survived by his wife, Julie; mother-in-law, Shirley; brother-in-law, Mark (Cynthia); nieces Sarah, Mara (Robert), Tamara (Nathan), Lisa (Robby); and nephews Isaiah (Camie), Micah (Teresa), and Nephi (Briti).

Memorial donations, in memory of Graham, can be made to Placer Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Placer SPCA) 1482 Grass Valley Highway Auburn, California 95603.

The family would like to express their thanks to Integrated Senior Home Healthcare and Hospice, with special thanks to Mesha, and Seasons Healthcare and Rehab for their loving care of Graham.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah.