Rider injured when motorcycle skids 400 feet on Snow Canyon Parkway

ST. GEORGE — A rider was transported to the hospital after an early morning motorcycle crash on Snow Canyon Parkway Monday.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Snow Canyon Parkway near the corner of 1400 West involving a motorcycle that went down in the middle of the roadway near the median, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said.

Officers arrived to find the injured rider who was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

According to a witness at the scene, the man was limping and appeared to have suffered a leg injury.

At the time of the crash, the rider was heading east on Snow Canyon in the inside lane and approaching the intersection of 1400 West. The bike went into a skid and continued sliding across the roadway for more than 400 feet until the rider laid the bike down.

Atkin said a witness at the scene told police the rider appeared to be traveling “at a very high rate of speed” just before the bike went into the skid and subsequently crashed.

The motorcycle was damaged and later towed from the roadway while the rider was cited for a speed violation.

The St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded and tended to the scene.

