October 30, 1942 — January 23, 2020

Boyd Jay Earl passed away Jan. 23, 2020, in his home surrounded by family at the age of 77. He was born Oct. 30, 1942, in Las Vegas, Nevada to Evan Willard and Frances Pearl Terry Earl. He graduated from Dixie High School and from Weber State College, after which he got a master’s degree in education. He taught various subjects in both high school and middle school. He served a mission in the Monterrey Mexico Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully in the church throughout his life. He was in the United States Army Special Forces as a Green Beret. He also served in the Air Force Reserves and served in Desert Storm.

He is survived by his loving wife, Gail Gubler Earl and their seven children; Darren (CarmelAnn) Earl, Terry (Linda) Earl, Brett (Jennie) Earl, Justin (Alyssa) Earl, Kandace (Trevis) Booth, Stacha (Justin) Westbrook and Tausha (Michael) Haight. He also leaves behind 25 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and seven siblings. Boyd was an honorable and faithful man with great integrity. He was dedicated to his family and his wonderful wife. He loved working hard in everything he did. He will be greatly missed for his quick wit and humor.

A viewing will be held on Feb. 3, 2020, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., located at 70 S. 300 West La Verkin chapel. His burial will be at the La Verkin Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dixie Home Health and Hospice, and a special thanks to Monique.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.