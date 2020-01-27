Driver transported to hospital after rear-end collision on Red Cliffs Drive

ST. GEORGE — One driver was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center via ambulance following a rear-end collision.

Multiple agencies, including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the St. George Police and Fire departments, were called to the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and Mall Drive just before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

St. George Police Officer David McDaniel told St. George News a black Chevrolet Colorado was traveling north on Red Cliffs Drive when it approached the intersection. A white Chevrolet Traverse was already stopped at the intersection, waiting on a red light, and the Colorado collided with the rear end of the Traverse.

Officials arrived on scene and helped the driver of the Traverse into a Gold Cross Ambulance before she was transported to the emergency room, McDaniel said.

McDaniel said the male driver of the Colorado had not been on his phone at the time of the collision, but he had admitted to be distracted by something else.

“Pay attention to the road in front of you,” McDaniel advised drivers. “Intersections are (involved in) a ton of our collisions. Looking at other things as you’re coming to a stop or when you see an intersection ahead, it’s always best to pay attention to that intersection.”

Both vehicles were towed from the scene just before 9 a.m. Traffic was minimally affected, although northbound traffic on Red Cliffs Drive was limited to one lane as first responders investigated the collision and cleared the scene.

The driver of the Colorado was issued a citation for careless driving.

